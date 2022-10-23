פיגוע דקירה בירושלים, החשוד נוטרל דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers arrived on Saturday night at the home of 16-year-old terrorist Muhammad Rajab Abu Kataish, in Anata in eastern Jerusalem, and arrested his father and brother for questioning.

Abu Kataish carried out the stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Givat Hamivtar light rail train station earlier on Saturday, seriously injuring a 20-year-old haredi man. The terrorist fled the scene but was caught a short while later in the city's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

On their way to the home of terrorist's family, widespread riots and disturbances developed in the area, and the residents threw explosive devices at them. Three officers were lightly wounded.

The commander of the Adumim Battalion in the Jerusalem area said that "during the evening, we worked to arrest the relatives of the terrorist who carried out today's attack. While dealing with disturbances, we arrested the two suspects. We will continue to act resolutely against terrorism for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."

The commander of the Border Police, Amir Cohen, spoke to the three soldiers who were injured from an explosive device while arresting the terrorist’s relatives, saying, "The activity you carried out this evening directly contributes to the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. Along with the disturbances that developed in the area where you operated, you carried out the activity with remarkable professionalism. We will continue to act resolutely against terrorism. Well done and a full recovery."

ד״ר אלון שורץ, מנהל יחידת הטראומה במרכז הרפואי שערי צדק דוברות

The 16-year-old who carried out the attack in Jerusalem was arrested when a police officer identified the suspect on a neighborhood soccer field, and jumped the fence in order to make contact with the suspect.

At one point, the youth turned towards the police officer while waving part of a knife which had broken earlier. The police officer, who felt his life was in danger, fired at the suspect, neutralizing him.

The victim arrived at Shaare Zedek Hospital’s trauma unit. According to the hospital, he is in serious but stable condition, and following initial treatment and imaging tests, he was transferred to the operating room.



