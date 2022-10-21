A court in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday sentenced former Canadian Nationalist Party leader Travis Patron to one year in jail for willfully promoting hatred against Jewish people, the CBC reported.

He must also refrain from posting about Jewish people for a year after his sentence ends, Justice Neil Robertson's sentencing decision said.

Patron will get credit for time served in custody. He has a little more than five months remaining on his sentence.

Patron, who founded the now-defunct federal party that promoted anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ views in 2019, was found guilty at trial earlier this month after a jury deliberated for about an hour.

He is notorious for producing a video that referred to Jews as “the parasitic tribe.” He also advocated for the removal of Jews from Canada. In addition, he claimed that Jews control the media and Canada’s central bank, trying to perpetuate antisemitic tropes.

Thursday's sentencing ends a saga that began when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began an investigation into the video in 2019.

The sentencing comes years after B’nai Brith Canada advocacy led to the investigation and charges Travis Patron. An associate of B’nai Brith was cited for key testimony in this case. B’nai Brith also was asked by the prosecutor to supply a Community Impact Statement to the court.

“We are pleased with the sentencing of this hater following such blatant, offensive and appalling messages,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, in a statement on Thursday. “As we have said before, Patron advocated for the destruction of Canadian Jewry using dehumanizing and highly disturbing language. His rhetoric is genocidal and we are grateful that this man has been sentenced to prison for the vile behavior our organization emphasized while seeking justice.”

Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, policy director at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, said that it is troubling that it took three years from the start of the investigation to resolve the case.

"What is really concerning about this case is how long it took, from that first moment when I saw Patron's material several years ago and first reached out to RCMP in Saskatchewan with our concerns, until today," she said Thursday, according to the CBC.

Kirzner-Roberts said the Canadian Jewish human rights organization is pleased with the judge's sentence.