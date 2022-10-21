Weekly Torah Study: Bereshith
Insights from the story of Cain and Abel.
What is good and what is evil?
These are fundamental questions.
How we answer them is crucial to who we are and the nature of the world in which we live.
We can search for the answer in the holy Torah, but the holy Torah seems to ask the question right back at us.
Perhaps a close look at the story of Cain and Abel can give us some insight into the potential for good and evil always present within us.
