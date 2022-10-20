Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday met with Nadav and Sergei, the two security guards who neutralized the terrorist from yesterday's attack in Maaleh Adumim.

During the meeting, the two guards recounted Wednesday night's attack, and elimination of the terrorist, Udai Tamimi.

“You neutralized someone who had already committed murder," Lapid said during the meeting.

"People who murder continue to do so until somebody stops them. You saved lives. That is the definition of courage, doing something that saves lives. You have the gratitude of the whole country."

"I spoke with our security personnel and they were all impressed by your conduct. Those who were in Shuafat and saw their friend fall are also full of appreciation and gratitude for you two.”

Prime Minister Lapid awarded Nadav and Sergei with certificates of appreciation on behalf of the State of Israel for their determined action.