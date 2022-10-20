A new red line has just been crossed with the murder of 12-year-old Lola Daviet in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. Her body was found in a plastic crate, a few meters from her home, from where she was kidnapped. She had her arms and legs tied, deep throat wounds.

Four men have been in custody for the torture and murder of Lola and they were all born in Algeria and live in a banlieue.

Horrible and ever more numerous episodes of violence have occurred in France for years and every day. The perpetrators are young immigrants from the Muslim world (even when, as in Lyon, Algerians torture another Algerian to death and put him online).

In Rennes in recent days, a priest was attacked on the street, while in Nanterre a high school has just been closed due to the violence of Islamic students.

According to a study by the National Observatory of Delinquency and Criminal Responses, 44,000 victims of stabbings have been registered in two years, more than 120 per day.

"It is always the same people who attack and always the same people who are attacked," says the philosopher Michel Onfray. "There is a low-intensity civil war fought by one side".

Why did they kidnap and nearly behead Lola? For fun? To ask for a ransom, as they wanted to do with Ilan Halimi, the young Jew who was then burned alive? For organ trafficking? And what were these Algerians doing in France? Who brought them? Who protected them?

Who deliberately favored the arrival of millions of people knowing their hostility, their hatred, their barbarism? Samuel Paty would not have been beheaded by a Chechen two years ago if borders had not been opened to everyone.

"Let's protect our children, Lola", attacked Eric Zemmour.

Let's take what has happened in the last six months alone:

-Military doctor Alban Gervaise was slaughtered at the cry of "Allahu Akbar" as he went to pick up his two 3 and 7-year-old children from the Catholic school in Marseille (where a Jewish teacher is attacked with machete by a student who said he wanted to "behead a Jew").

-René Hadjadj, an elderly Jewish man, was thrown from the 17th floor of his building by the Muslim neighbor (another Jew named Jeremy Cohen was killed by a tram after fleeing from a beating, Sarah Halimi was thrown out of the window by a Muslim neighbor, just as Mireille Knoll was murdered in her home by one).

-Meanwhile, Catholic faithful were attacked in the street and threatened with death at the cry of "kouffars" (unbelievers) and "on the Koran we will cut your throat" (like the slaughtered in the basilica of Nice).

-A high school teacher in Thanne, near Mulhouse, has just been threatened with death by a student and her family, who presented herself in front of the school because "one should not talk about the Prophet Mohammed in class". The girl's uncle threatened the teacher referring to Samuel Paty.

-A few days earlier, a boy was arrested for threatening another teacher who asked a student to remove her veil on a school trip. This time in the third arrondissement of Paris. "I will come and destroy you, you will see what will happen to you, I am coming", a brother of the girl tells the teacher. "If anyone asks my sister to take off her veil on the street, I will kill him."

In France alone in September there were 313 "attacks on secularism" in public schools. And as Professor Didier Lemaire wrote in Le Figaro - under escort and forced to resign two years after Paty's murder - "fear and cowardice have taken over and with few exceptions, there are no teachers willing to speak face to face...discovered the constant pressure that is exerted on the school, a pressure that pushes self-censorship, silence, resignation ”.

France is the only country in Europe where a teacher was beheaded on the street with a butcher knife because a student accused him of "disrespecting Muhammad".

France is the only country in Europe where a priest was murdered in a church while celebrating mass.

France has the largest number of "no-go zones" (more than 750) in Europe.

Just three months after his resignation as Paris police chief, Didier Lallement warns that France is headed for such a "collapse" that one day he will require troops to garrison the Elysée Palace, the president's residence.

In the book “L'ordre necessaire”, Lallement describes a country "devoured by individualism, conspiracy, Islamism." The former police chief writes that "one out of two crimes is committed by a foreigner, who is often in the country. illegally ... It is clear that some of the newcomers are integrating for delinquency. All my experiences make me foresee a dark, very dark future for our children and grandchildren. The social convulsions will be intense and destructive ... One day it will be necessary to amass troops in front of the Elysée ".

We imported barbarism into Europe and called it "coexistence".

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.