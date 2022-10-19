A one and a half year old toddler nearly drowned this evening (Wednesday) in a bucket of water at home in Tel Aviv. His condition is defined as critical.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and evacuated the toddler to Dana Hospital in Ichilov Medical Center while performing CPR on him.

Senior paramedic from MDA's motorcycle unit Yisrael Weingarten said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw at the entrance to the building a man holding a one and a half year old unconscious baby in his arms, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately began advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations, while administering medication and we put him in an MDA intensive care vehicle that continued with resuscitation operations while evacuating him to the hospital accompanied by two pediatricians, as the baby's condition is critical."