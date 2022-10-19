Defense Minister rules out arms deals with Ukraine

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ruled out arms transfers to Ukraine, telling a delegation of ambassadors from European Union member states that Israel’s position on weapons sales to Kyiv has not changed.

Gantz was invited by EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev to meet with ambassadors in Israel representing multiple EU member-states, as the EU continues to press Israel to expand its aid to Ukraine from humanitarian equipment to arms.

Seeking a middle ground and emphasizing Jerusalem’s support for the Ukrainian government, Gantz touted Israeli aid to Ukraine and promised a new aid package, while refusing to back arms transfers.

"Israel supports and stands with Ukraine, NATO and the West - this is something we have said in the past and repeat today. Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine via humanitarian aid, and the delivery of life-saving defensive equipment.”

“I plan to review and approve an additional package, as we have delivered in the past. This being said, I would like to emphasize that Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations. We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past.”

Gantz did suggest Israel could help Ukraine develop a civilian early warning system, without offering details as to whether such a system would also benefit Ukraine’s military.

“We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defense alerts. Once we gain this information, we will be able to assist in the development of a life-saving civilian early-warning system."

The Israeli defense minister slammed Iranian drone sales to Russia, comparing the use of such drones against Ukraine to Iranian drone attacks throughout the Middle East.

"We are following Iran's involvement in the war in Ukraine. We see that Iran provides UAVs and in the near future may also provide additional advanced systems. The Iranians lie methodically about selling this equipment.”

“This kind of [Iranian] involvement also takes place in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and additional places and this continues.”

“Of course, Iran also lies about the nuclear program. They continue their activities in terms of enrichment, development, and building protected areas for their nuclear capacities. We must increase international cooperation, build an intelligence coalition and create a credible military threat. At the same time, Israel will continue developing and maintaining its capabilities."

Turning to the surge in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, Gantz vowed to increase IDF counter-terror activity.

"The main [terror] issues are in northern Samaria, specifically Nablus. We cannot allow this to continue. If it will not stop, I will increase our offensive activities in the area, as needed."