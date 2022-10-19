Israeli agents operating in Malaysia are targeting at least six Palestinian Arabs linked to the Hamas terror organization, according to a new report.

Citing unnamed sources, the New Straits Times reported that the Mossad has marked at least six men believed to be working on behalf of Hamas in Malaysia, despite a bungled abduction and interrogation operation attributed to the Mossad late last month.

On September 28th, a Gaza-born computer programmer tied to Hamas was abducted, along with a second Palestinian Arab man, from Kuala Lumpur.

The abductors, reportedly locals working on behalf of the Mossad, lost the second man, who managed to escape and alert authorities.

The programmer was transported to a remote resort house used by the Mossad cell in Hulu Langat.

Two Mossad interrogators remotely questioned the programmer in a video call to the safe house.

After one day in captivity, the New Straits Times reported, local police located and released the programmer, taking a number of men linked to the Mossad cell into custody.

The arrests drew headlines and sparked controversy in the Muslim-majority country.

Nevertheless, the Mossad is reportedly targeting at least six other Palestinian Arabs living in Malaysia, including several employed as lecturers at local universities, where they teach engineering.

The botched September 28th plot and the continued targeting of Hamas-linked scientists and programmers in Malaysia – reportedly dubbed “Operation Scorpion” highlights efforts by Hamas to distance its engineers and other high-profile officials from the Gaza Strip.