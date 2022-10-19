The far-left Meretz party is calling for swift passage after the upcoming Knesset election of legislation aimed at barring former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to office.

Meretz chairwoman Zahava Galon is already laying out conditions for her party’s support of any future coalition government following the November 1st election, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday morning, including a demand that the so-called “Netanyahu Law” be passed three months after a government’s formation.

The bill, which was proposed by lawmakers in the current government but shot down by then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, would bar any candidate facing criminal indictment from receiving a mandate to form a new government.

Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for indictments in the Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000 corruption probes, would be disqualified from forming a new government after any future election, beginning with the 26th Knesset, if the law were to be passed after the November vote.

“Anyone who is under indictment for crimes against the public and for deceiving the public cannot be prime minister,” Galon was quoted as saying. “The State of Israel has been in a tizzy for the last three years because of one man under indictment who has decided that it is either him or the state.”

“We must not let this situation continue or ever return. It is imperative that the law be passed, and no government can exist for long without passage of this legislation. Its passage will ensure years of quiet and stability for the citizens of this country.”