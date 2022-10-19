Today is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight increase in temperatures, which will be normal for the season. There will be light local rainfalls tomorrow morning mainly along the coastal plain.

Light local rain is expected tomorrow until noon in the north of the country and along the coastal plain. Towards evening there may be more rains accompanied by isolated thunderstorms in southern Israel. There may be flooding in streams in the east. Rain will resume in the north overnight.

Light local rainfalls are expected in the first part of the day along the coastal plain on Friday. These will be accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.