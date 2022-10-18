Two weeks before Israelis go to the polls for the fifth time in just over three and a half years, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday he is willing to sit in a coalition with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, but only under certain conditions.

Speaking with Radio BeRama Tuesday morning, Gantz said he would be willing to serve in a coalition which includes Netanyahu – so long as Netanyahu does not serve either as prime minister or in any other ministerial capacity in the government.

“I won’t sit under or with Netanyahu in the government,” Gantz said, while adding that he would be amenable to serving in a coalition which includes Netanyahu as a MK. “So he wouldn’t be in the government.”

Gantz added that he would not accept any government that relies on either the Hadash-Ta’al party – formerly the Joint Arab List – or the Religious Zionist Party.

“You cannot [have a coalition that] relies on the Joint List, but also you cannot rely on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich on the other end of the spectrum. So I hope we can establish a unity government.”

Responding to criticism from haredi lawmakers, Gantz said he is nonetheless optimistic that the haredi factions can be brought into a new unity government after the November 1st election.

“I am aware of the comments by haredi representatives about me, but I hope that after the elections they will understand that the best option for them is a broad unity government.”

“Netanyahu himself said that when there is a prime minister who is up to his neck in a trial, it is reasonable to assume that he won’t put state interests ahead of everything else,” Gantz continued, referring to Netanyahu’s comments on then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

“I hope that the legal matter ends to his benefit, but at the moment he cannot form a government while under indictment.”