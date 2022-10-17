A man and a woman were killed and another person was seriously injured in a car accident between two vehicles on road 762 near Ibtin in northern Israel Monday night.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics had to pronounce the man dead at the scene of the accident and evacuated the woman and the third injured person to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Doctors fought to save the woman's life, but she was declared dead after an hour.

Paramedics Roni Hawkey and Hanan Zohar and emergency medic Natan Shahar said: "This is a shocking car accident. The vehicles were torn apart and completely dismantled. A young man who was fatally injured was lying on the road unconscious and suffering from a very severe multi-systemic injury. We performed medical tests but he had no signs of life and we have no choice but to determine his death."

"A man and a woman in their 40s who were lying next to the second vehicle suffered severe multi-systemic injuries. We gave them initial medical treatment on the ground that included stopping the bleeding, dressings and applying splints, and evacuated them in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital in serious and unstable condition with the woman sedated and on a ventilator and the man conscious," they added .