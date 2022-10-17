Israel's security establishment is closely monitoring the Russian attack in Ukraine using Iranian-made drones, Kan 11 reported. Israel and the United States are among the only Western countries that have already acquired operational experience in dealing with Iranian drones, when these weapons were used to carry out attacks in Israel and against American targets in the Middle East.

The understanding in Israel is that in the next campaign in the north, Iranian drones will be launched at the country by Hezbollah, the Revolutionary Guards and the Shi'ite militias. According to estimates, there are dozens of Iranian drones in Syria and Lebanon. This is also the reason that in recent years Israel has heightened its alert system in the north of the country, and significantly improved the multi-layered defense comprising the Iron Dome, Arrow, and David's Sling systems.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel and moderate Arab countries in the region, led by the United States Central Command, have been sharing information about the Iranian drones. It is likely that information coming from Israel was transferred to Ukraine to help it intercept the drones, which constitute the new and dramatic Russian threat to Ukraine.