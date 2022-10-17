A video posted by the The Telegraph shows huge explosions as 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv.

According to the report, residents in Ukraine's capital awoke to the sound of explosions this morning, with multiple blasts heard. 19 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service during emergency rescue operations in Kyiv. 4 people died. 3 were hospitalized.

Head of the Ukrainian president's staff Andriy Yermak, reported on Telegram that Kyiv had been hit by kamikaze drones.

The Telegraph reported that air raid sirens were sounded shortly before the three blasts that shook the area.

The report noted that the Shevchenkivsky district was hit by several explosions a week earlier.