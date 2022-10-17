The Likud party has decided to up its attacks on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and her Jewish Home party to ensure it does not pass the electoral threshold, Channel 12 News reported.

The decision was made by party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, although Likud MKs who spoke with Channel 12 News in recent days argued that the opposite decision should be made - to work for Shaked to pass the electoral threshold to secure a 61-seat majority for Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's close associates apparently felt differently, and the decision was made during a meeting Yesterday. At the meeting, polling data was presented showing that Shaked has more voters who identify as right-wing than left-wing, so the decision was made to work to ensure that "Shaked will be left with not one right-wing voter."