President Isaac Herzog will travel to Washington, D.C., next week at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden This will be President Herzog’s first official visit to the United States since entering office.

President Herzog's meeting with President Biden at the White House will take place on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11:00 (EDT) / 18:00 (IDT).

During the visit, on 25-26 October 2022, the President will hold meetings with senior administration officials, Senate and House leadership, and Jewish community leaders.

President Herzog's visit follows an invitation by President Biden during his recent visit to Israel in July. The purpose of the visit is to reinforce the strong partnership between the United States and Israel and to reflect the deep ties between the two nations in these challenging times.

President Herzog and President Biden will discuss strategic, security, and economic issues, including joint initiatives concerning the climate crisis.

The President will be accompanied during his visit by the Israeli ambassador to the United States and the U.S. ambassador to Israel.