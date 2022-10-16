The Israeli Security Agency (ISA) has cleared for publication on Sunday that as part of a joint effort between the ISA and Israel Police, two Israeli citizens from the Negev region who were in contact with a member of a terror organization in the Gaza strip were arrested.

The ISA's investigation found that the two men, Sa'ad Abu Rikaik, 20, from Tel Sheva, and Samah Alnabari, 21, from the Alnabari-Hora tribal areas, were in contact with a terrorist who lives in the Gaza strip. The parties' communication included transferring funds to the terrorist at his request.

The terrorist also asked Alnabari to assist in other security-related tasks, and the latter even agreed to transfer arms for him. This connection is an example of the modus operandi of many of the Gaza-based terror organizations, which continue to work to enlist Israeli citizens to carry out terrorism. After the investigation was closed indictments were served on the two on charges of serious security crimes.