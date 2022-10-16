TikTok has blocked an account belonging to the Lion’s Den terrorist cell which has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the Shechem (Nablus) area recently.

Searching for the group’s account brings up a message that the content of this account "violated the guidelines of the social network".

Hours later, a new account was opened in which members of the armed militia stated that "if they fight us with technological means, we believe that our supporters will convey their messages in other ways."