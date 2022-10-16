A report was received Saturday night regarding a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle adjacent to the town of Eli, the IDF reported.

Following the initial report, after IDF searches in the area and an initial investigation of the event, there is no risk of a security incident.



It appears the report was a false report from a civilian.

The Binyamin Regional Council spokesperson said, "We received a report of an injured person near the town of Eli. At this stage, no injured were found. Forces are continuing to search the area."