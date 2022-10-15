He’s only one year old, and he’s already suffered enough for a lifetime.

Little Yehuda is stricken with cancer, and all his little body knows is suffering. Pain. Agony.

I look back on the Yomim Nora’im, wondering what Hashem has decreed for my beautiful little baby? Will he have life? Peace? Health? I hope so.

I daven that he was written in the Book of Life, because I can’t imagine life without him. We’ve davened so many tefillos. We’ve accepted kabbalos and given tzedakah.

We’ve spilled rivers of tears. But there’s one thing we haven’t done for him yet. We still haven’t signed the papers to authorize the treatment that he needs to live! Simply because we can’t afford it.

We can’t even afford the advance payment! We’re davening with all our hearts that little Yehuda was written and sealed in the Book of Life.

Now it’s up to all of us to take action to save his life! I’ve spilled so many tears, that I feel empty inside. With my very last ounce of strength,

I’m reaching out to you and begging you for help! Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur have just ended. We all want to start the year with zechuyos!

Seize the zechus of saving Yehuda’s life!

My baby.