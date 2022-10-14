At the end of the Torah, Moshe's final words to Am Yisrael is a blessings he gives over to all the tribes.

Looking in the Psukim, we see that Moshe blesses every single tribe individually, meaning, he gave 12 Brachos.

However, the Parsha begins (and is also called) with a reference to a singular Brucha, a singular blessing - Vezot Haberachah - "This is the blessing."

So what is it? Did Moshe give many Bruchos, or just one?

We see it's many, so why is the Torah calling it one?

What is all this about and what is Moshe's final message to Am Yisrael - as he gives over the blessings?