One police officer was killed along with four or five other people in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, law enforcement sources said, according to ABC11.

The shooting suspect is still at large.

Officers responded to the shooting call near the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

According to ABC11 sources, one officer was shot and killed. A second officer was also shot, sources told ABC11. Their condition is not immediately known.

Raleigh city council member Corey Branch told ABC11 that he was aware that two officers had been shot but did not know exactly how many other victims there were.

At least three shooting victims were taken to WakeMed's trauma unit.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he had talked to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and was deploying state resources to assist at the scene.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun. No one is in custody, according to ABC11.

People who live and work in the area were advised to remain in their homes and to contact 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. Residents who were on their way home were allowed to go into the neighborhood Thursday evening after waiting for several hours.