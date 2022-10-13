The Rabbi Sacks Legacy offerrs you a selection of material to enrich your holiday.experience.
JOY IS AN OPEN ROOF...
It takes less than three minutes to watch this video, with its inspiring Succot message from Rabbi Sacks.
CEREMONY & CELEBRATION: FAMILY EDITION
An updated edition of Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition for Succot, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories, and points for discussion.
THE LESSONS OF KOHELET
In this in-depth one-hour shiur Rabbi Sacks makes connections between Succot and the book of Kohelet that will transform the way you understand this festival.
FESTIVALS ARCHIVE
Explore Rabbi Sacks’ ideas on Succot, Shemini Atzeret, and Simchat Torah - articles, quotes, videos, and more.
