I’ve been hearing about it.

I offered the opinion that Zelensky ought to cede some territory in order to avert a nuclear catastrophe, in which we all burn together for the sake of Ukraine.

I stand by that…but as only one side of an argument. I should have said…that it is one point of view, but that other points are equally valid.

Yes, if Zelensky blinks, the tyrant wins, and all the other tyrants get the message of Western weakness and lack of resolve.

Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 because there was nobody there to stop him…certainly not Obama.

Putin listened and learned…and now he’s got Biden. Putin admires and fears strong leaders. Ukraine would not have happened under Trump.

Suppose Israel were in the same situation? I ask myself this question now on second thought.

Readers of my books and columns know very well where I stand.

Over the years, I have been a fierce opponent to any concession. Not an inch to the Arabs. Look at Gaza, I kept and keep writing. What has that wrought…except more terror!

So far as a two-state solution…G-d forbid.

Why then, a departure on Ukraine?

Well, Ukraine has no part of my heart and soul as does Israel. That’s a mistake for a writer. He should be writing from facts, not emotion.

Ukraine and the Jews across a century or two. Not a good story. But today, Ukraine is a friend, and an underdog, and merits our support.

How much?

This is where we approach both sides of the argument. As I had it originally, by fighting to the bitter end, Zelensky is endangering us all.

He’s up against a crazed tyrant who is also fighting to the bitter end…with nukes as his own final solution.

My thinking was the Cuban Missile Crisis. When the world held its breath. We don’t want that again.

On the other hand, we can’t let Putin get away with it. Yes, that is the other side of the argument, and it is a good one.

There is right and wrong. Putin is wrong, Zelensky is right, and for that alone he deserves our cheers.

Putin is the villain, Zelensky is the hero, and we always root for our heroes. Zelensky is fighting our fight.

Got that. Truly.

But suppose Ukraine is a lost cause…and thousands are being killed with no end in sight…and dying for no good reason…except for the stubbornness between two men.

Readers will recall that I brought up Vietnam as a lost cause that ended with 58,000 dead on the battlefield.

That too could be Ukraine…in terms of waste and futility…. especially if we get dragged in.

On the other hand, suppose Zelensky keeps fighting until Putin sees no way out except to withdraw and admit defeat?

The good guys win.

I am too much of a cynic to believe in happy endings.

But, Western values are at risk if tyrants like Putin are allowed their way. He must be stopped. Ukraine may be the bellwether after all.

If Zelensky loses, we all lose.

Point well taken.

But when the life and death of thousands, perhaps the millions hang in the balance, all differences of opinion must be valued…even a change of heart.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

