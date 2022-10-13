Channel 14 claimed on Wednesday evening that a cameraman who arrived at the Prime Minister's Office, ahead of the press conference held by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, was detained without explanation for more than an hour and a half.

Moti Kastel, a reporter for Channel 14, wrote on his Twitter account, "The people of the Shin Bet are not Lapid's private militia, they are employees of a state that is still democratic. If that doesn't shake the foundations of our country - I don't know what does."

The Prime Minister's Office said inr response, "A cameraman who came to cover the press conference of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Energy, was inspected in accordance with the procedures. During the inspection, he resented the manner and duration of the inspection, raised his voice at one of the inspectors and at the shift leader, and decided on his own initiative to leave the scent and not conclude the inspection process."

"The incident is being investigated by the security team of the Prime Minister's Office. There is no place for such behavior towards the security team who are doing their job," the statement added.