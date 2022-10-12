A special Hakhel and Simchat Beit Hashoever ceremony will be held at the Western Wall Wednesday evening.

This ceremony takes place every seven years in commemoration of an event that took place in the days of the Temple when men, women, and children would gather at the end of the shmitta year.

In commemoration of that awe-inspiring event, three Torah scrolls will be dedicated at the Western Wall Plaza, in the presence of the President of Israel, the Chief Rabbis past and present, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbis and Gedolei HaTorah. The event will be accompanied by Cantor Yisrael Adler, Paytan and Cantor Moshe Chavusha, Singer Nemuel Harosh, and the Neranena Choir.