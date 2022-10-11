An Israeli who accidentally drove his vehicle into the village of Nabi Saleh in Binyamin was attacked with stones by dozens of Palestinian Arabs.

As a result of the attack, the driver lost control of the car which became stuck and disabled.

Security forces rescued him and he was handed over to the IDF forces located in the area of the entrance to the village.

The Israeli received initial medical treatment by a military team and was referred to Tel Hashomer Hospital for medical treatment as his condition is considered light.