נכדו של נתניהו חגג בר מצווה וסיים את הש"ס יאיר לוי: 'בחדרי חרדים'

In the Mea Shearim neighborhood, a Bar Mitzvah celebration was held for Shmuel Roth, the son of Noa - the haredi daughter of Benjamin Netanyahu who is married to Rabbi Daniel Roth. Shmuel surprised the participants and concluded the entire Talmud during a 'siyum shas' at the event.

The bar mitzvah boy is studying the Talmud Torah of the Jerusalem Faction 'Derchi Shmuel' founded by Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach. His teacher said at the event that he has been teaching children for ten years and has never known a child gifted with talent and genius like Shmuel Roth.

According to the report of journalist Yair Levy, the teacher described Shmuel as having great focus and always studied during breaks between lessons. Shmuel started studying the Shas when he was only ten years old and today at the age of 13 he finished the entire Gemara.