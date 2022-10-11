ABC News reported that a number of airports in the US have been targeted for cyberattacks Monday by an attacker within Russia.

According to the report, the systems targeted were not ones which handle air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination or transportation security.

The source who spoke with ABC News said that it mainly caused "an inconvenience".

John Hultquist, head of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told ABC News that more than a dozen airport websites were impacted by the attack which was probably carried out by the "Killnet" pro-Russian hacker group.

Senator Chuck Schumer related to the attack and said: "We are pretty clear it's a Russian cyber group that claimed responsibility. We are asking our authorities to confirm who did it and then take the appropriate strong action so the Russians know they cannot get away with this. Putin has a lot of nerve, after his brutal vicious war against the Ukrainian people, to now say he has the right to retaliate because they protected themselves with a bridge is outrageous."