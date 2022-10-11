The Jerusalem Foundation was established in 1966 by then-mayor Teddy Kollek. Since then, the foundation has invested over $1.5 billion of donations by both Jewish and non-Jewish philanthropists into different projects and programs in the city. Israel National News sat down with the foundation's president, Shai Doron, who discussed his organization's work in Jerusalem.

"The idea [of the Jerusalem Foundation] was that Jews and non-Jews that really care about the city of Jerusalem could contribute something to the added value of the city," says Doron. According to Doron most of the big projects in the city were built by the foundation.

Doron adds that in addition to donors around the world, the Jerusalem municipality is a big asset to the foundation's success. "In the last years, and I must compliment the mayor Moshe Lion, the cooperation with the city now, has gone back to the days of Teddy Kollek. I can say loud and clear that Moshe Lion is the successor of Teddy Kollek. He is the best partner for philanthropists from all over the world." He explains that the mayor, through the Jerusalem Foundation, will match any donation made, with a significant amount of money,

In addition to the big projects that they build, the Jerusalem Foundation also delves into each of the different sectors of the population of the diverse city to cater to each of their needs. Doron states that diversity is the city of Jerusalem's biggest asset, "If you say that diversity is the city's biggest asset, then you have to take care of the haredi community and you have to take care of the Palestinian community that lives in the city of Jerusalem and everyone."

Doron relates that the foundation is close to opening the first-ever day-care center for elderly haredi men and women in the Romema neighborhood. He emphasizes that there is a great amount of cooperation on the side of residents, "It took some time, but we needed to open our hearts and minds so we can cooperate, there were some that said 'no, they're coming to teach us,' no, we are not trying to teach them."

Doron also discusses the foundation's work with the Arab residents of the city and the community and sports center which is being built in the Beit Hanina neighborhood. "In the 55 years since the reunification of the city there is not even one community sports center in east Jerusalem, it's our Jewish moral obligation to build such a center." He explains that the main resources to build the center came from Jewish foundations.

We closed our meeting by discussing the connection with non-Jewish donors, according to Doron some of the closest friends of the city of Jerusalem are non-Jews. He relates a recent trip he took to the Netherlands with Mayor Lion: "It was such an inspirational experience for us and it was a really moving moment in a small town with 15,000 residents who welcomed us so beautifully and sang 'Jerusalem of Gold' and the collected a quarter of a million Euro for cultural activities in the city."