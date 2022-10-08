הפעילות בג'נין - ממצלמת הקסדה דובר צה"ל

Following a joint IDF and ISA operation in the Jenin Refugee Camps, earlier today soldiers apprehended Saleh Samir Abu Zina, 25, an individual suspected of involvement in terror activity.

The suspect is an Islamic Jihad operative who has been convicted twice in the past for involvement in terrorist activities and was recently released in 2020.

Since his release, Saleh has been involved in terrorist activities, planning and carrying out shooting attacks towards IDF soldiers in the area.

During the activity, dozens of Palestinians hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers and shots were fired at them. The soldiers responding with live fire towards the armed suspects. Hits were identified.

In the village of Jabal Mwallah, soldiers apprehended three wanted individuals suspected of terror activity.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.