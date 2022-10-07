At least two people were killed and six wounded after a series of stabbings in front of a casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, officials with the police department said, according to CNN.

“The initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area. It appears unprovoked. There is no altercation beforehand,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said. “That stabbing occurs quickly, and then the suspect subsequently goes southbound on the sidewalk area and stabs additional victims.”

Three of the victims are in critical condition, police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters.

“The others appear to be stable but we will update as we know more information,” he said, as quoted by CNN.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the victims were a combination of locals and tourists, and they will provide information on them after their families have been contacted.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is in custody after being followed from the scene by concerned citizens, authorities said. He doesn’t appear to be from the area, they said.

A large kitchen knife was found at the scene, police said.

The incident took place near the Wynn hotel and casino shortly before noon. Koren said it was too early to determine a motive.