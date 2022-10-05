Thousands of people packed Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square for the closing Yom Kippur services Wednesday night. The shofar is blown at the end of the fast..

The Neilah, or concluding service of Yom Kippur, was held at Dizengoff Square at the initiative of the Rosh Yehudi center, a nonprofit which promotes Jewish self-awareness and identification. This is the third year the services have been held at this location.

Yisrael Zeira, chairman of Rosh Yehudi, said: "The existence of the prayer in this open space allows multitudes of young people to reconnect with themselves and their souls, and indicates the desire to deepen their connection with tradition, truth and the soul, and to be partners in deep religious processes and faith."