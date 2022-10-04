Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday issued a statement ahead of Yom Kippur, in which he highlighted the important contributions of Jewish Canadians to the country.

“At sunset today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement,” said Trudeau.

“Yom Kippur, which marks the end of the Ten Days of Awe, is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It is a time for self-reflection, repentance, and renewal, and an opportunity to look to the year ahead with hope, purpose, and resolve. To honor this holiday, families and loved ones will gather to fast, pray, and seek forgiveness,” he added.

“For all of us, today is a chance to recognize the important contributions Jewish Canadians have made – and continue to make – to shape a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive country.”

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Jewish communities here in Canada and abroad celebrating this holy day. G’mar Chatima Tova,” concluded Trudeau.

