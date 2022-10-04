Biden is silent as Iranian women die for freedom
Obama ignored Iranian protests that could have overthrown the ayatollahs, although protestors begged for help. Biden is the same. Op-ed.
Instead, he emulated the Obama administration's sad, meaningless, futile response to the 2009 Green Revolution protests in Iran, when it stood by and closed its eyes to those who would have brought freedom and democracy to that nation.
They needed Obama's support. They counted on it. They begged him for it. And he did nothing and thereby hundreds died along with their hopes for a land free from religious dictatorship Iran. And Biden is replicating that sad, pathetic response to the needs of Iran's desperate citizenry. He is pushing his supportive media allies to lie to the nation, to praise him for his here-to-fore non support of this feminine uprising. And they are spouting out his false narrative, the same lame excuse for inaction that Obama gave; that a nuclear accord with Iran is more vital to the world than this overt suppression of women's rights and the supportive uprising it has generated.
NBC's Chuck Todd recently interviewed Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, asking him if Biden wasn't replicating Obama's mistakes. Sullivan responded like the idiot he is, that Obama remained sort of silent because if he spoke up too harshly in support of the demonstrators, "it would undermine the protesters, not aid them." And Biden is hoping his own cowardly response will be bought by and sold to the public by his friendly media.
In his address to the United Nations last week, he said; "We stand with the brave citizens and the citizens of Iran, the women of Iran, as they demand their rights and their dignity and a better future in Iran." How pathetic. But Iran's foreign minister, told Al-Monitor last week that, "Some of the pictures of the protesters being whipped and beaten have been fabricated." While we remain basically meekly silent in support of these hero street fighters, Iran lies straight facedly to dispute us. No contest. They win, we and the protesters lose in the media and Iranian hopes for freedom go down the drain.
Biden made no call at all for global condemnation of the Ayatollah's regime. He offered no actual support to Iran's people. Nor did he call for other nations to stand tall on this issue. He reverted back to our half hearted support for Iran's freedom loving people. He is lapping at the feet of the Islamic dictatorship of that terrorist supporting nation hoping they will give him a new nuclear deal that will ultimately destroy Israel, the Middle East and civilization as we know it.
His actions are inane and insane. Similar to his mental condition. We believe Joe Biden is a threat to the planet's survival. His cohorts have to be tossed in November and his application for admittance to a memory care facility has to be submitted and accepted ASAP.
Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.