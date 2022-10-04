Senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal said on Monday that there is no point in negotiating with Israel on any sort of arrangement, since the path of jihad is what will lead to the “conquest of Palestine.”

In a speech marking the 835th anniversary of the conquest of Jerusalem by Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, Mashaal said that Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are the goals of the awakening of the Islamic nation.

"The conquest (of Palestine) will only be achieved through jihad, resistance and martyrs", he stated, adding that "the way of the conquest will not be through negotiations, since Jerusalem will not be returned through fake peace agreements with the enemy or through normalization whose purpose is to mislead the nation and turn the first enemy into an ally in the area."

"Israel is our first and most dangerous enemy towards Palestine and the region," Mashaal emphasized, noting that "the West Bank is now burning under the feet of the occupying invaders and is in a jihadist fight."

In this campaign, Mashaal said, the Israeli Arabs and the Palestinian Arabs in the diaspora are part of the fight, while at the same time the hands of the Gaza Strip are on the trigger.

"We want Arab and Muslim blood to bleed on the land of Palestine. When you see Palestinian blood mixing with Arab and Muslim blood, know that we are on the verge of liberation (of Palestine)," added Mashaal.