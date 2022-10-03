Defense Minister Benny Gantz completed today an official visit to Azerbaijan, which was dedicated to security and policy issues, and aimed at fostering defense cooperation between the countries.

During the visit, the Minister met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He was also welcomed to the Ministry of Defense with an honor guard ceremony and met with his counterpart, Minister of Defense Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar oglu. Minister Gantz also met with the Chief of State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and visited a State Border Service HQ.

During the visit, Minister Gantz emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the importance of continuing to work towards regional and global peace and stability. During his meetings, Minister Gantz reflected on the changes in the Middle East region following the signing of the Abraham Accords, and discussed Israel's developing ties with Turkey and additional countries in the region and the world.

Minister Gantz was joined by the MOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, and Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf.

The visit was not reported until Gantz departed back to Israel for security reasons.