As nationwide protests in Iran continue into their seventeenth consecutive day following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a man was videotaped being beaten by what appear to be undercover Iranian agents. In a video posted by Israeli journalist, Emily Schrader, a protester is seen being flung down by a masked man, and then pummelled by at least 10 different individuals as he continues lying on the ground.

On Sunday, the AFP quoted the Iran Human Rights group, saying that at least 92 people had been pronounced dead thus far.

According to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, 41 people died in clashes Friday in Iran's far southeast, in protests sparked by accusations that a police chief in the region had raped a teenage girl of the Baluch Sunni minority.

IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam urged the international community to take urgent steps against the Islamic Republic to stop the killing of Iranian protesters, saying that these amount to "crimes against humanity."

Iran has accused outside forces of stoking the nationwide protests, especially the United States and Washington's allies.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last week condemned the "chaos" sparked by the wave of women-led protests over Amini’s death.

"Those who took part in the riots must be dealt with decisively, this is the demand of the people," said Raisi, adding, "People's safety is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran and no one is allowed to break the law and cause chaos.”