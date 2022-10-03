The Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset if new elections were held today, according to a new poll released Monday, but Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu would still lack a clear path to a governing majority of 61 MKs.

The poll, conducted by Midgam and published Monday morning by Galei Tzahal, found that the four parties committed to backing Netanyahu – the Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionist Party – would win a combined 59 seats if new elections were held today, the same number the bloc received in the last Midgam poll, published last Thursday.

The parties which make up the coalition government which brought Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid to power – excluding Yamina – received a total of 57 seats, the same as in last week’s poll.

The four remaining seats go to the Hadash-Ta’al alliance, an Arab list in the Opposition.

The Likud held steady in the poll at 32 seats, compared to 24 for Yesh Atid, eight for Shas, Seven for United Torah Judaism, and six for Yisrael Beytenu.

The Religious Zionist Party’s joint ticket with Otzma Yehudit and Noam again received 12 seats in the poll, while the National Unity list fell from 13 seats to 12.

Labor gained one seat this week, rising to six mandates, while Meretz held steady at five.

The two largest Arab lists, United Arab List and Hadash-Ta’al, received four seats each, the same as in last week’s poll.

The Jewish Home party of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked rose from 1.6% to 2.5%, but remains below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The Arab nationalist Balad faction, which broke off from the Joint Arab List, received 1.9% in the poll.

In head-to-head matchups between Netanyahu and Lapid, 44% of respondents said they prefer Netanyahu as premier, compared to 32% who said they favored Lapid.

When facing off against Gantz, Netanyahu led with 43%, compared to just 24% for Gantz.