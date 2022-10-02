The Police have completed their investigation into an incident, which occurred in the south Hevron Hills last May, during which Joint Arab List MK Ofer Cassif was filmed physically assaulting a police officer, according to a report by Avishai Grinzaig in Globes.

The police submitted its recommendation to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, which recommends prosecuting MK Cassif on charges of assaulting an officer.

A senior police source stated that "The footage shows that Cassif assaulted the officer. Any individual who assaults a police officer in Israel must know that the police will seek justice. There is zero tolerance for assaults against police."

MK Cassif was interrogated last month by the international crime investigation department of the National Major Crime unit (LAHAV 433) after he was filmed assaulting a border police officer in the South Hevron Hills.

The incident occurred in May after the police officer blocked Cassif from driving to a demonstration against the evacuation of illegally built structures. At that point, Cassif struck the officer on the head. The MK took advantage of his political immunity and entered the area with his vehicle even though it was declared a closed military area.

Later on, Cassif told Channel 13 that he was acting in self-defense and that he was sorry if he hurt the officer. He also added that if the police were to investigate he would wave his immunity.

After the incident, the police stated: "A situation in which elected officials terrorize the activities of the police and physically harm them will not be tolerated."