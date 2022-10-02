Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday will lead the first meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in over a decade. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as the foreign ministers of additional countries, will participate alongside the Prime Minister.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern will represent the Government of Israel in Brussels and will lead the Israeli delegation in the diplomatic discussions at the meeting.

During the conference, the leaders will review Israel-EU relations, and discuss cooperation and the further development of relations.

The convening of the Council, for the first time since 2012, is a significant diplomatic achievement that reflects the improvement in Israel's relations with the EU over the past year. The Council is the highest forum steering Israel-EU relations and deals with the full range of these ties, including in science, the economy, energy and the environment.

The convening of the Association Council will enable Israel to continue developing its relations with the EU for the benefit of the citizens of Israel.