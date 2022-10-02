A crowd gathered yesterday for the levaya of Sara Lieberman, a Jerusalem mother of 6. Sara was only 45 years old, and had been suffering from cancer. She leaves behind a house full of devastated little children, including a baby.

Attendees of the funeral were moved by the sight of the small children, clearly in shock, as their clothes were torn in keeping with the mourning rituals. The 1 year old of course cannot understand that her mother is gone forever, and continues to cry for her. It is a heartbreaking situation.

Those close to the family say they are poor, and have no financial plans for how they will recover from Sara’s passing. Donations are being collected to help the Lieberman children, so that their basic needs can be covered after this unthinkable loss.

