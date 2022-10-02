Rabbi Shimon Baadani, the eldest member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, was hospitalized on Friday night at the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Baadani, 95, was hospitalized after he felt unwell and his family members recommended his hospitalization.

The rabbi felt general weakness already during the Rosh Hashanah holiday and, for the first time in years, did not go to pray at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in the Old City, choosing instead to pray at his home in Bnei Brak.

On the second day of Rosh Hashanah he felt a little stronger and went to pray at the synagogue near his home.

His family members have asked the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Shimon ben Haviva.