Following a discreet exchange held by Israel's Foreign Ministry and Tourism Minister with the management of Booking.com, the site has removed the threat of discrimination against Israeli-owned businesses in Judea and Samaria.

Last month, Channel 13 News reported a decision by Booking.com to begin marking almost all Jewish-owned accommodations in Judea and Samaria with a travel warning. Under the decision, the application would warn users who plan to go to tourism businesses in Judea and Samaria that "a visit to the area may be accompanied by an increased risk to safety and human rights or other risks to the local community and guests."

The decision came under fire from both government and opposition sources, and on Saturday was reversed.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the reversal, saying, "We thank Booking for changing its decision. The State of Israel today has achieved an important achievement in the fight against delegitimization."

Foreign Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) said, "This is an important achievement for the State of Israel. From the moment this issue became known, under the instruction of Prime Minister Lapid, together with officials from the Foreign Ministry, we prevented the global company Booking from publishing false information against Israel and against Israeli tourism businesses located in Judea and Samaria."

"We proved that the State of Israel has the ability to act and be victorious in the field of diplomacy, and I am sure that we will act similarly in the future as well, against any attempt to harm us."