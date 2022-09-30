800 orphan Bnei Mitzvah treated to a fun-day celebration

Thousands came out this week to Israel’s Superland amusement park to celebrate the bar and bat mitzvah of 800 children who have lost one or both parents.

The event was sponsored by Israel’s National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) Rehabilitation branch which works directly with families who have experienced tragic loss and in cooperation with Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest running social services organization, helping Israel’s needy, elderly, widows and orphans since 1788.

In addition to full access to all of the rides which were open solely for the participants, carnival snacks, drinks, a full lunch buffet and musical entertainment was available throughout the park all day. An special area of the park was set up as “MitzvahLand”, which included how to write on a parchment for tefillin, building a mezuza case, making honey, preparing candlesticks and baking challah and other activities. Each child was also given a special gift to mark the coming of age ceremony.

“It was wonderful to see so many people – 4000 grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters – come out to celebrate this momentous occasion in the lives of these young men and women,” said Rabbi Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad.

Joining the celebration were Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, Director of Bituach Leumi Meir Spiegler, head of the rehabilitation department of Bituach Leumi Carmel Satinger as well as social workers and Bituach Leumi staff from all around the country who help these families throughout the year.

“These children have all experienced pain and hardships and deserve every happiness,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad. “It’s so important that not only the children feel seen and cared about, but their extended families as well, especially during times when a parent plays such a critical role.”