An EMS lieutenant was stabbed to death while giving aid to a patient in Queens on Thursday, officials said.

The 61-year-old medic was attacked while responding to a call on 20th Ave. near 41st St. in Astoria about 2:30 p.m. local time, authorities said, according to the New York Daily News.

She was rendering aid to a patient when an emotionally disturbed relative of the patient stabbed her multiple times in the neck, police sources said.

The EMS lieutenant was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens where she died. Her name was not immediately released.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a tweet Adams had been “initially briefed” on the stabbing and added, “He is enroute to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Queens.”