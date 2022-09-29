The mayor of Nazareth, Ali Salam, hopes that the political cooperation between the Arab parties and the coalition that will form the government after the upcoming Knesset elections continues.

In an interview with the Israeli Arab website Kul al-Arab, Salam said that he supports the path of MK Mansour Abbas, the chairman of the Ra’am Party, in his assessment that if Abbas is also a partner in the next coalition, the aid to the Arab society will increase .

Salam stated that he intends to vote for Ra’am in the upcoming elections and called on the Arab public to follow his lead.

He advised the members of the Knesset to stop talking about nationalism without activity on the ground and to stop hiding behind the Palestinian problem.

The mayor, who in the past has condemned the conduct of the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, also attacked the Balad Party and stated that, in his opinion, it has reached the end of its path as its members have proven that their focus is on Knesset seats, calling this behavior "a shame and a disgrace".

Salam also accused Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Prime Minister Yair Lapid of making promises they have not kept to the municipality of Nazareth, which is in a budget deficit of 100 million shekels.