Jewish actor Adam Sandler mused about never having visited Israel in a new interview in which the "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" star spoke of his excitement at visiting Israel and his hope to become fluent in Hebrew.

"Well, I haven’t been to Israel and I’m the Zohan, for G-d’s sake. I’m excited to get there," Sandler, who played Israeli commando Zohan in the aforementioned 2008 comedic film, told AARP.

He also spoke of his regret at not speaking other languages, and described his interest in learning Hebrew.

"I wish I could speak another language, like fluent Hebrew," Sandler said.

Sandler, who is starring in upcoming Netflix comedy “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!,” also spoke about how he wants to be remembered 100 years from now.

"I can’t believe my life has gone as well as it’s gone. I didn’t have a lot of the pain that some comedians talk about, like problems with drugs and stuff like that. Everybody always had my back growing up," Sandler said.

"I want people to continue to enjoy what I’m doing. I hope they’ve had a good time with my movies, with what we’ve given them and, whether you’ve liked me or not, appreciate that I’ve tried my best. A hundred years is a long time, so I can’t think about that. I’m just amazed people have trusted me as long as they have in this business, and given me shot after shot. Because it would suck to do something else."

He added: "When I gave an NYU commencement speech recently, I told them I couldn’t be an investment banker. I can’t even find my wallet three times a week. Heart surgeon? I can’t watch my dog throw up without throwing up. Lawyer? I can’t even win an argument with my 13-year-old. Maybe at some point I’ll figure out how to do something else, or maybe nothing else. Until then, you’re just gonna have to deal with me."