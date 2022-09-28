A 35-year-old Jew was lightly injured in the head by a stone thrown at him by Arabs on Route 60 between Havat Gilad and Yitzhar Wednesday.

The members of the security division of the Samaria Regional Council and the council's emergency teams provided him with medical assistance on the spot, after which he was evacuated by Magen David Adom to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, attacked the government's policy, which he says encourages terrorism, and demanded that the government launch an 'Operation Defensive Shield 2,' referring to the operation which was launched to defeat the Second Intifada in 2002. Dagan also demanded that the government act to remove the illegal weapons which have become rampant in the Palestinian Authority.

"The Palestinian Authority is trying to fuel a third intifada day after day and our government is sending talkbacks like a bored citizen," Dagan said. "The responsibility is on you and you are screwing up, you are breaking down in the face of the terror of the Palestinian Authority, and you do not have the courage and audacity to fight the terrorist Palestinian Authority. The writing is on the wall and it is written on your wall and of us all."

Dagan demands from the government ministers - "Stop abandoning the citizens of Israel to this wave of terrorism that is getting stronger and stronger. The address is you and the responsibility is on you and you are not giving security to the residents neither in Samaria nor in the rest of the State of Israel."

"I repeat and warn that if the government does not start acting against the Palestinian Authority, restore the checkpoints and does not switch to offensive activity, including launching Operation Defensive Shield 2 and collecting the weapons from the "Palestinian Authority", G-d forbid there will be a wave of bloody terrorism here," concluded Dagan.

At the same time as the attack on Route 60, Arab boys threw stones at Israeli buses and vehicles traveling on Route 55 near the village of Ezon. There were no injuries, but a bus was damaged.