A number of senior right-wing Israeli lawmakers are working to convince Jewish Home chairwoman and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to drop out of the upcoming election, according to a report by Israel Hayom, with a proposed deal offering her an ambassadorship in exchange for her departure from the race.

The proposal is being put together by a number of party leaders from the pro-Netanyahu bloc, who fear the Jewish Home will fail to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, even with Shaked at the helm, thus wasting several seats-worth of votes for the right-wing bloc.

Polls currently show the party hovering around 2% of the vote.

Should Shaked drop out of the race, the Jewish Home would almost certainly fail to cross the electoral threshold, but would also likely draw fewer right-wing voters, thus potentially strengthening the Netanyahu bloc.

The right-wing faction chiefs in question plan to offer Shaked an ambassadorship to a major European country in exchange for her dropping out of the race – provided Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu manages to form the next government.

The offer has yet to be formally made to Shaked, and could only include the promise of an ambassadorship contingent on the outcome of the election and subsequent government formation.

While acknowledging that the promise would not ensure Shaked a position as ambassador, one right-wing party leader said given the Jewish Home’s current poll numbers, “It isn’t like she has other options other than promises.”

Shaked responded to the report, ruling out such a deal.

“It won’t happen. I’m running till the end. You can keep the offers.”